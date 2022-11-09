Three Albany council members will retain their seats, while two new faces will be added to the mix in 2023, unofficial results from the Secretary of State show.
In a seven-person race, Albany voters supported the reelection bids for incumbents Jerry Glascock, Kimberly Stewart, and Gerald Stilley. They also voted to appoint Peter Don Onofry and John Thomas to the remaining two seats.
The incumbents were the top three vote-getters, with Glascock leading the way with 295 votes (22 percent). Stewart (18 percent) and Stilley (17 percent) finished behind Glascock with 247 and 228 votes, respectively.
Rounding out the two five were Onofry (16 percent, 216 votes) and Thomas (12 percent, 165 votes).
The bottom two finishers were Richard Herring, Jr., and Melinda Zalson.
Albany council members are elected to four-year terms. The town has 786 registered voters, according to the Secretary of State.
Mayor Eileen Bates-McCarroll won a second term in office after running unopposed this election cycle.
