An Albany woman died after she was ejected from her car in a one-vehicle crash late Tuesday night, and authorities suspect impairment was “a contributing factor,” according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on LA Hwy. 43 south of LA Hwy. 16 in St. Helena Parish, according to LSP spokesman Jeremy Price. The crash claimed the life of Kyndal B. McKinney, 32.
According to Price, McKinney was traveling northbound on LA 43 in a 2006 Ford Focus when she exited the roadway and struck a culvert and utility pole. Being unrestrained, she was ejected from her and sustained fatal injuries.
McKinney was pronounced deceased on the scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner’s Office, Price said.
Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash, Price said. As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken from McKinney for scientific analysis.
Four Livingston Parish residents have died in three fatal crashes since Nov. 12.
