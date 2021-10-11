All is clear at Live Oak Junior High after the school was placed on a lockdown following a supposed threat made on the school, according to a school system spokesperson.
Delia Taylor, spokesperson for Livingston Parish Public Schools, said the lockdown was lifted Monday afternoon after sheriff’s deputies found no evidence of a threat the school system was alerted to around 11:30 a.m.
“All clear,” Taylor said in a text to The News.
Live Oak Junior, located at 35086 Old LA Hwy. 16, went into lockdown earlier Monday after a resident alerted the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office about a threat made toward the school, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.
The school was put on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” as deputies searched the campus, Ard added. The nature of the threat has not yet been publicly disclosed.
Taylor said deputies “found no evidence” of a threat during their search, giving the campus the “all clear.” That was corroborated by Ard, who said his office found “nothing credible” to back up what he deemed a "rumor."
“We always investigate any possible threats to school security in Livingston Parish,” Ard said. “I can tell you there is nothing credible to back up this latest rumor.”
“Fortunately, we have great working relationships with our school partners & local law enforcement,” Ard said later. “Our goal is the safety of your children.”
The school has since resumed its normal schedule, Taylor said.
