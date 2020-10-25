Elite Skills & Fitness is teaming up with Sombreros Mexican Restaurant for the Second Annual Geaux Pink fundraiser, which aims to raise funds and awareness for those battling breast cancer.
The all-day fundraiser will take place at Sombreros, located at 28050 S. Walker Road, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Hammond.
Sombreros is open from 10:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. on Monday.
