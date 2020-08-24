With Tropical Storm Marco fizzling out, the eyes of the state are now focused on Tropical Storm Laura, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday evening.
After reaching hurricane strength Sunday, Marco has continued to weaken during its move toward the Louisiana coast. It dropped to a tropical storm Monday and is expected to become a depression later tonight.
However, little has changed regarding Laura, which Edwards said is predicted to be either a “very strong” Category 2 hurricane or “weak” Category 3 hurricane. Laura is expected to make landfall between southeast Texas and south central Louisiana late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Speaking to reporters, Edwards said Laura has the potential to be “a major hurricane” and the worst storm to hit the state since Hurricane Rita in 2005.
“All eyes from this point forward will be on Laura,” Edwards said. “Unlike Marco, Laura is a very large storm, very powerful storm. This is an entirely different experience we’re expecting now.”
As of a 4 p.m. advisory, Marco was 15 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River moving at 6 mph, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
All tropical storm watches and warnings related to Marco were discontinued earlier Monday, though gusty winds and heavy rainfall are expected to continue over portions of southeast Louisiana into the night.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Laura was about 175 east of the western tip of Cuba in its 4 p.m. advisory, moving at 20 mph with winds up to 60 mph.
A storm surge watch is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi. The watch includes Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne for areas outside of the southeast Louisiana Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System.
Additionally, a hurricane watch is in effect from Port Bolivar, Texas, to west of Morgan City, while a tropical storm watch is in effect from south of Port Bolivar to San Luis Pass Texas and from Morgan City to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
Laura is forecast to become a hurricane by late Tuesday, with additional strengthening expected on Wednesday as it moves over the warm Gulf waters. Tropical-storm-force winds may extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.
One positive note about Laura is how fast it’s expected to move through the state. Edwards said forecasters predict Laura to exit Louisiana “about 12 hours or so after entering,” which would limit the rainfall totals.
However, Laura is still predicted to dump anywhere from 5-10 inches of rain, including as much as 15 inches in isolated areas.
“This is a very powerful storm,” Edwards said. “There will be rain impacts, wind impacts, and storm surge impacts.”
Edwards said state offices will reopen Tuesday “except in places under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders.” He does, however, expect offices to close again on Wednesday or Thursday if Laura keeps to its projections.
Tuesday should be a “relatively quiet day” to allow for people to make last-minute preparations as Laura approaches the coast. Tropical storm force winds are expected to arrive as early as Wednesday morning.
“In short, our eyes are on Laura now,” Edwards said. “It has the potential to be a major hurricane.”
