For the second time this year, Livingston Parish Public Schools have had to shut down due to a bomb threat.
This time, every school is affected.
"This morning at 5:14 AM multiple employees and schools received a threatening email, alleging bombs placed in schools," a statement from LPPS said. "This email has been reported to the State Fusion Agency and apparently went out across our state.
"The school system is working with the state and local law enforcement regarding the threat.
"While we do not believe the threat is credible, LPPS refuses to place our staff and students in a potentially unknown situation. As a result, LPPS is canceling all classes and activities for Monday Aug. 28, 2023 including after school activities.
"We anticipate returning to school on Tuesday Aug. 29 and we will keep all persons informed moving forward."
UPDATE (08/28, 11:32 a.m.) - The school system has reported that local law enforcement has swept all campuses and recorded no viable threat. The school system also said they were cooperating with the Louisiana State Police Fusion Center to determine the credibility and origination of the threatening e-mails that went out to school administration and faculty.
"As a result of successfully completing sweeps of all campuses, Livingston Parish Public Schools will open all schools on Tuesday, August 29, 2023," Superintendent Joe Murphy said in an update.
Murphy also established that the system would continue to work with law enforcement to do regular sweeps of school campuses.
