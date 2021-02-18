All Livingston Parish schools will be open on Friday, Feb. 19, according to Superintendent Joe Murphy.
Murphy made the announcement during Thursday’s meeting of the Livingston Parish School Board, shortly after the school system shared the news via its various social media channels.
A hard freeze warning will be in effect in south Louisiana, including in Livingston Parish, from 9 p.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. Friday, but no precipitation is expected in the area until Sunday when temperatures warm up.
All but two schools in the district reopened on Thursday, which followed a closure of several days. Schools were out for the Mardi Gras break Feb. 12-16 and then again on Wednesday due to lingering weather conditions from this week’s ice storm.
Wednesday marked the seventh full-day closure the Livingston Parish schools system had for weather-related reasons this school year.
Live Oak Middle and South Live Oak Elementary remained closed on Thursday due to continued power outages in the Watson area. Power was eventually restored to both campuses, which are next door to each other on Cecil Drive, early Thursday morning.
The Livingston Parish school system has roughly 26,000 students and 4,000 employees in 44 schools.
