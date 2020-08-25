All state offices will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Laura, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne has announced.
All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty, or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary, Dardenne said in a statement.
Officials will continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.
The closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Employees in areas under evacuation orders should seek further guidance from their supervisors.
Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen until it makes landfall sometime Wednesday night. Forecasters predict it could be a Category 3 storm when it hits the Gulf coast.
