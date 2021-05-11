Authorities confirmed the suspect who allegedly pulled the trigger in a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a popular Elvis Presley tribute artist was the victim’s stepson.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the relationship between Jason Baglio, who was killed around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, and Trace Pigott, who authorities believe committed the crime before fleeing to New Orleans.

“We did confirm” that Pigott was stepson to Baglio, an LPSO spokesperson told The News.

Pigott, 28, is currently in custody inside the Orleans Parish Prison after being caught by officers in New Orleans following the shooting in the 25,000 stretch of Homestead Drive in Denham Springs.

Pigott faces one count of second degree murder.

His father, 53-year-old Tommy Ray Pigott, was also arrested in New Orleans and booked on principal to second-degree murder. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said last weekend that detectives believe Tommy Ray was present for the shooting and then fled with his son Trace.

Tommy Ray Pigott was transferred to the Livingston Parish Detention Center around 4 p.m. Monday. Officials were unsure when Trace Pigott would be moved to Livingston Parish.

So far, authorities have not given a motive for the crime. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is handling the case.

Few details have been released about the crime that took the life of Baglio, a popular Elvis Presley tribute artist who also performed under the name “Jayson Alfano.” On the night of the shooting, deputies found Baglio’s body and learned he was shot “multiple times.”

A native of Independence, Baglio became known around southeast Louisiana for bringing the “King of Rock n’ Roll” to restaurants, bars, casinos, clubs, retirement homes, and Council on Aging facilities.

Baglio was a fan favorite at the Livingston Council on Aging, where he had recently started working as head chef and helped build the organization’s new on-site kitchen.

Baglio’s fans from Louisiana and beyond the country have posted tributes on their social media pages. A GoFundMe account was set up to help his family with expenses.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225- 344-STOP.