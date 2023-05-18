After begging parish leaders to stop a massive subdivision they say violated local ordinances, Denham Springs area residents have asked a judge to step in.
A group called “5th District Livingston Parish Concerned Citizens Association” has filed a petition in 21st Judicial District Court seeking a writ of mandamus, alleging that parish leaders did not follow the law when granting approval to a divisive development.
The lawsuit names Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks as well as the parish’s planning and permitting directors as defendants. Ricks did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though a response to the lawsuit was recently filed by the parish attorney, Chris Moody.
A hearing on the matter is set for 9 a.m. Tuesday.
This action marks the latest in a year-long debate on Deer Run, a proposed 2,000-lot subdivision spread out across more than 1,300 acres off of 4H Club Road, just south of Denham Springs city limits.
The project, which is developed by Ascension Properties, has faced enormous pushback from area residents who claim it will worsen existing infrastructure issues, particularly related to flooding and traffic. They also contend that the project has been approved despite failing to meet new ordinances that were passed during a 60-day moratorium last year.
The developer, Chris Ingram, has argued in public meetings and in court that his project is in compliance and should be allowed to move forward.
The proposed subdivision has already been the subject of multiple lawsuits — by the developer wanting to push it through and residents wanting to stop it — and recently led to the council launching an investigation in the planning and zoning commission.
In the latest petition filed May 15, the residents formally ask that a judge make the parish’s president, planning and zoning director, and permitting director enforce ordinances they allege were usurped in Deer Run’s recent approval.
On May 4, the Planning and Zoning Commission passed Deer Run’s second preliminary plat, by a vote of 5-3. The approval came despite complaints from council members, two commissioners, and residents who said the latest plan was not in line with the new zoning map or building regulations and had other “substantial changes.”
The association’s lawsuit asserts that, among other violations, the most recent plat did not include a fourth entrance — as required for developments with more than 600 lots — and was not in line with the District 5 zoning map, which calls for one-acre lots in much of the project zone.
In the lawsuit, attorney Steven Loeb, who is representing the association, pointed to the parish’s code of ordinances that states “failure to comply [with the Ordinance’s requirement of four street entrances] will result in denial or forfeiture of approval.”
“This is not a contest over facts,” Loeb told The News on Thursday. “The facts are well established: Four entrances are required by the ordinance, and one acre per lot is established by the approved zoning map.”
Citizens made those same assertions during the Planning and Zoning commission’s May 4 meeting and later before the council on May 11.
“They blatantly disregarded the zoning and fourth entrance,” said Sarah Phares, one of the most outspoken residents against Deer Run, during the council’s May 11 special meeting. “It’s blatant disregard for the laws of the parish.”
The petition also brings up comments from the parish’s review engineer and attorney, who both stated in the May 4 meeting that, since construction had not started on Deer Run, it would be required to follow the new ordinances or get waivers — an action outside of the planning commission’s powers, Loeb argued.
“We take the position that the planning commission does not have authority to grant a waiver or variance, which would be required in this case because even [the parish attorney] as well as parish review engineer have publicly stated that the plat as submitted does not comply with the ordinances,” Loeb said.
Through an attorney, Ingram has fought against attempts to stop his project. Tom Easterly, of Taylor Porter Law Firm, recently filed a lawsuit in federal court against certain council members demanding they rescind the District 5 zoning map, claiming their “unlawful” approval of a zoning map puts his project in jeopardy.
The District 5 map was approved in February by a vote of 6-3, despite objections from Ingram saying his project was being “unfairly” targeted.
In the lawsuit, Easterly accused six council members — the ones who voted in favor of the zoning map — of infringing on Ingram’s constitutional rights, calling their actions “arbitrary, capricious, and objectively unreasonable.”
Easterly’s arguments centered on how the zoning map for District 5 was enacted, arguing the council overstepped its authority in the map’s adoption. That assertion was later backed by the parish attorney and parish president, who both suggested the council may need to restart the zoning process.
Easterly did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.
Councilman Scooter Keen attempted to rescind the District 5 zoning map in the council’s April 29 meeting, but other council members rebuffed that attempt and sent the proposal back to committee.
In the latest petition, the association is asking a judge to make the planning director inform the commission of the alleged ordinance violations; force both the parish president and planning director to make the commission rescind its recent approval; and to block the issuance of any permits related to the project’s future development.
In a subsequent filing Wednesday, the parish attorney Moody argued against the mandamus, saying the association “failed to state a viable cause of action” for it and alleging that the association is “seeking an unauthorized use of summary proceedings.”
Moody also asserted that the association has “other remedy available” and argued that a mandamus can only be applied “where ordinary means fail to afford adequate relief.”
“The remedy of mandamus is not available in matters in which discretion and the evaluation of evidence must be exercised, even to the slightest degree,” the filing states. “Under applicable law, the approval of a subdivision plat involves the exercise of discretion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.