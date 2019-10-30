DENHAM SPRINGS - Rain and cold weather can't keep kids from candy.
And recent forecasts show that the "rain" part won't be a problem.
Parish Council member R.C. 'Bubba' Harris announced Tuesday that the annual 'Trunk or Treat' event is on as scheduled. The event is hosted at South Park (7510 Vincent Road, Denham Springs LA, 70726) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Those are the normal trick or treat hours for the parish.
Trunk or Treat was established by Harris several years ago as residents in his district had no where to go to walk the streets, and some neighborhoods were becoming overcrowded as they were considered 'the spot' to go Trick or Treating.
Harris decided to create an event that would help the community come together, and it grew from there.
"We've got a ton of business sponsors, but we need labor help because we just keep growing," Harris said at a parish council meeting in October.
For the event cars, first responders, trucks, and tractors line the inner track of South Park and open up their trunks or beds and start distributing candy.
Some cars even get "dressed up" - so there is a car decorating contest at 7 p.m.
For more information, call 'Bubba' Harris at 225-363-5155.
