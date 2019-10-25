Don't let the name, or the most recent cold front, fool you. There's still potential for damage from storms in the gulf.
That remains true of Olga, which is predicted to go post-tropical some time Friday night after hitting the most recent band of cold weather moving through south Louisiana.
However, the National Weather Service (NWS) warns that the potential for high wind and rain remains as what's left from the storm moves through the area. Gusts of up to 60 mph could occur, and another 2" - 4" of rainfall could accumulate on top of what has already hit the area.
Officials urge caution during the weekend, keeping an eye for high wind and the potential for isolated tornadoes. Flash flooding could also occur, and officials asks that drivers turn around, don't drown.
LSU will play Auburn at 2:30 Saturday in Baton Rouge. According to the NWS, the storm should be well north of the Bayou State at that point.
