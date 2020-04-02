While the 2019-2020 school year may be on hold due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, educators are still preparing and gearing up for the 2020-2021 school year.
That includes the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center (LPLTC), which offers a variety of vocational coursework for high school students from around Livingston Parish.
Students mustbe in the 11th or 12th grade.
"Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center provides Livingston Parish Public Schools' juniors and seniors opportunities to earn college credit and credentials for their future," said Kimberly Albin, director of the LPLTC public school campus.
Courses offered include:
- Automotive Service Tech I & II
- Criminal Justice
- Drafting & Design
- EMT
- Graphic Design
- Nursing
Things that are needed to attend:
- Have an interested in the course
- Strive for exemplar attendance
- Maintain a good behavior record on your home campus and at LPLTC
- Keep your GPA above 2.0
- Possess good comprehension skills
- Some courses have prerequisites
- Provide your own transportation
In order to sign up, visit lpltc.org or contact your guidance counselor at your home campus for scheduling options.
