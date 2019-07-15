Barry isn't quite done with Livingston Parish.
Lingering rains will continue through the week, with a 50%+ chance of rain every day. The National Weather Service (NWS) has left areas along the Comite and Amite rivers in a 'flood watch' state as rains continue and rivers hit their projected crests.
By Monday morning, the Amite River had hit just over 23 feet, with a crest of 26.1 feet. The Comite hit 10.47 feet, with a projected crest of 15.47 feet.
Both rivers began the event at low levels due to heat and low rainfall in June and early July.
You can see the river stages below:
AMITE RIVER AT MAGNOLIA BEACH
- Current stage - 34.9 ft
- Projected crest - 35.3 ft Tuesday P.M.
- Flood stage - 48 ft
- Major flood stage - 53 ft
- Historic crest - 58.56 ft (08/13/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT DENHAM SPRINGS
- Current stage - 23.26 ft
- Projected crest - 26.1 ft Tuesday P.M.
- Flood stage - 29 ft
- Major flood stage - 39 ft
- Historic crest - 46.2 ft (08/14/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT GRANGEVILLE
- Current stage - 20.58 ft
- Projected crest - Crested
- Flood stage - 35 ft
- Major flood stage - 40 ft
- Historic Crest: 44.62 ft (08/16/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT DARLINGTON
- Current - 1.5 ft
- Projected crest - 5.3 ft Monday P.M. (down from 17.5 ft)
- Flood stage - 18 ft
- Major flood stage - 22 ft
- Historic crest - 22.54 ft (08/15/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT PORT VINCENT
- Current stage - 4.96 ft
- Projected crest - 5.5 ft Wednesday P.M.
- Flood stage - 8 ft
- Major flood stage - 12 ft
- Historic crest - 17.5 ft (08/15/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT FRENCH SETTLEMENT
- Current stage - 3.92 ft
- Projected crest - 4.3 ft Thursday A.M.
- Flood stage - 4 ft
- Major flood stage - 8 ft
- Historic crest - 9.21 ft (08/16/2016)
COMITE RIVER AT JOOR ROAD
- Current Stage - 10.43 ft
- Projected crest - 15.3 ft Monday A.M
- Flood stage - 20 ft
- Major Flood stage - 28 ft
- Historic crest - 34.22 ft (08/14/2016)
AMITE RIVER AT HIGHWAY 22, NEAR MAUREPAS
- Current stage - 6 ft
- Projected crest - 7.5 ft
- Flood stage - 4 ft
- Major flood stage - 7 ft
- Historic crest - 7.48 ft (08/30/2012)
TICKFAW RIVER AT HOLDEN
- Current stage - 0.78 ft
- Projected crest - 2.5 ft Wednesday A.M.
- Flood stage - 15 ft
- Major flood stage - 21 ft
- Historic crest - 22.16 ft (08/13/2016)
TICKFAW RIVER AT SPRINGFIELD
- Current stage - 5.03 ft, up from 3.13 ft
- Projected crest - Crested
- Flood stage - 5 ft
- Major flood stage - 6 ft
- Historic crest - 8.59 ft (08/15/2016)
NATALBANY AT BAPTIST
- Current stage - 4.5 ft
- Projected crest - 8.8 ft Wednesday P.M.
- Flood stage - 16 ft
- Major flood stage - 25 ft
- Historic crest - 24 ft (08/13/2016)
