(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 pandemic has turned the American economy on its head, leaving nearly 1 in 4 American workers unemployed.
In only two months, the U.S. economy transformed from full employment to extreme joblessness that Americans have not lived through since the Great Depression. The country's estimated real-time jobless rate is 23.8 percent through April 25.
The federal government is borrowing extraordinary amounts of money at low interest rates to finance itself through the pandemic. However, families, businesses and state and local governments are at the frontline of the economic crisis and are unable to borrow indefinitely. They are forced to confront the economic tradeoffs that come with skyrocketing unemployment and a rapidly contracting economy.
Nearly 4 million initial jobless claims were filed in the week ending April 25, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor. This is what drove up the national real-time unemployment estimate to 23.8 percent through April 25, based on 50 Economy Foundation calculations.
The good news is new unemployment claims continue to trend downward week over week. The bad news is that the total number of unemployed Americans continues to increase rapidly, a labor market phenomenon unlike what Americans ever have experienced. Cumulatively, more than 30 million American workers have filed for unemployment benefits in the past six weeks.
The federal government has provided assistance for families, businesses and state and local governments. However, that assistance cannot prevent difficult tradeoffs from being made. True economic relief will come only when tens of millions of unemployed Americans can return to their workplaces and resume gainful employment.
In the meantime, policymakers are grappling with the risk of insolvency for all economic units below the federal government. Families, businesses and state and local governments face the risk of insolvency because of economic shutdowns and curtailed consumer behavior.
Families are struggling to pay their bills and businesses are cutting back in order to survive. State unemployment insurance trust funds risk insolvency as a result of incredibly weak economic conditions and increased incentives to use the unemployment program. And some financially weak state and local governments face insolvency as tax revenues collapse and liabilities explode.
These insolvency risks, along with the extraordinary human costs of economic shutdowns, create an incentive for policymakers to quickly reopen state and local economies. However, the threat of an outbreak resurgence has many policymakers continuing with shutdowns and stay-at-home orders.
Safe reopening strategies should be coupled with public policy reforms that reduce government debt, make it easy for businesses to start up, and make it simpler for workers to find new jobs. State and local governments are at the forefront of the economic crisis, and they need to lead in innovating new ways to incentivize and reward the economic growth they desperately need.
Since March 22, 2020, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has paid approximately $1,025,775,306.56 in economic relief payments to residents of Louisiana. From these funds, over 404,000 Louisianans have directly received economic payments from the LWC. For comparison in all of 2019, LWC paid a total of $151,781,786 for 103,000 claimants. A breakdown of these payments is below.
Payments from LWC March 21, 2020 to May 4, 2020:
- State of Louisiana UI Claims Paid: $254,660,653.15
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) ($600 per individual/per week): $733,541,602.39
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) ($107 - $247 per individual/per week) $37,573,051.02
Louisiana was one of the first two states to begin paying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), clearing the way for 1099 and self-employed individuals to receive both PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)/$600 weekly benefits on April 13, 2020.
“Louisiana is among states leading the nation in both responding to this crisis, and paying its residents as quickly as possible since the onset of COVID-19,” said LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie. “Our call center remains open and our agency remains fully mobilized to assist any and all who have been affected by this unprecedented event receive the compensation that they are entitled to.”
As it relates to recent concerns about Louisiana’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) trust fund remaining solvent, as of Friday, May 1, 2020, Louisiana’s trust fund balance stood at $877,326,260.13. Since March 22, 2020, the LWC has paid out $254,660,653.15 in state unemployment benefits. Louisiana’s UI trust fund remains one of the strongest in the nation, and will be able to pay state-benefits for the foreseeable future.
By the end of this week, the LWC hopes to have its systems in place and individuals compensated for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides up to 13 weeks of additional unemployment benefits to individuals who previously collected state or federal unemployment compensation (UC) but exhausted those benefits. By the numbers, the updates to the LWC’s system will process PEUC for 4,000 individuals. For those that have partial wages, vacation pay, PTO etc. this current system upgrade will expedite resolution of your claim.
While the LWC will continue to pay eligible claimants the benefits they are entitled to, here are some things we want to remind you if you are able to return to the workforce.
- When you return to your normal work schedule, discontinue filing for benefits
- If you return to work with reduced hours, report your earnings at the end of the week
- If your gross earnings are equal to or greater than your Weekly Benefit Amount (WBA), you will not receive benefits
- Your employer will inform us when you return to work. Failure to report your earnings or discontinue filing your weekly certifications can result in a “FRAUD” disqualification
Michael Lucci is the President and publisher of 50economy.org. He also serves as a Senior Policy Advisor to the State Policy Network. He previously was the Vice President of State Projects for the Tax Foundation, based in Washington D.C. Prior to that he served as Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner's Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy. He began his policy career at Illinois Policy Institute, where he was a Vice President of Policy.
