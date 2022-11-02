The Joint Transportation, Highways, & Public Works Committee will conduct a legislative public hearing for the Northshore Region on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.
The purpose of the hearing — commonly referred to as the annual DOTD Road Show — is to review highway construction priorities for the fiscal year 2023-2024, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.
During the hearing, officials will discuss highway construction priorities for District 62, which includes Livingston, St. Helena, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, and Tangipahoa, Washington parishes.
The hearing will be held at the Tangipahoa Council Office Chambers, located at 206 East Mulberry Street in Amite.
Each DOTD District will be hosting its own Road Show to allow legislators, other elected officials, DOTD representatives and the general public to discuss and obtain information about construction projects in the preliminary FY 23-24 Highway Priority Program and how those projects will affect each area of the state.
All those interested are invited to attend the Road Show and will be afforded an opportunity to express their views. Oral testimony may be supplemented by presenting important facts and documentation in writing.
Written statements and comments should be handed to the committee conducting the hearing, or mailed to the following address, postmarked within 45 calendar days following the hearing: Joint Transportation, Highways, & Public Works Committee, C/O LA DOTD (Section 85), P.O. Box 94245, Baton Rouge, LA 70804-9245.
