Roughly another 17,000 Louisiana residents have initiated a COVID-19 vaccinations series since the last report, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the latest data, the number of administered vaccine doses reached 2,884,452, an increase of 19,462 from the last report. The state is also reporting that 1,393,530 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 2,870.
Approximately 1,591,298 Louisiana residents have initiated a vaccination series, a rise of 17,314 from the last report.
In other news, Louisiana confirmed 327 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths Thursday, according to the Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 93 “probable” cases and two “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the third straight day, increasing by four overnight to 311 statewide. Ventilator usage, however, fell by one to 27 statewide, figures show.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 395,882 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 71,593 “probable” cases
-- 9,552 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 965 “probable” deaths
-- 7,298,303 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,884,452 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,393,530 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.