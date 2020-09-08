Louisiana reported less than 300 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and less than 5,000 tests for the second straight day, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Tuesday, health officials added 250 new cases to the ongoing tally — the fewest since June 8 — to bring the statewide total to 153,433. In the last two days, the state has added 555 new cases. The state hasn’t reported more than 1,000 new cases in a single day since Aug. 14.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
However, Tuesday’s low case count is off of 4,125 new tests, continuing a recent trend. In the last two days, the state has confirmed 9,110 new tests, the fewest in a two-day span since late May. Still, Tuesday’s rate of positivity was 6.0 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 896 “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, rose by 12 overnight and now stand at 799 statewide. Ventilator usage also jumped in the last 24 hours days and is now at 131 statewide, a rise of seven.
The statewide death toll reached 4,955, an increase of 13 from Monday. The state is also reporting 163 “probable” deaths.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media regarding the state’s response to Hurricane Laura and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic during a press conference slated for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
The press conference will come three days before his current Phase Two order expires on Friday, Sept. 11.
