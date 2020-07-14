Once again, Tuesday promises to be a hot one.
But cooler temperatures — for summertime in Louisiana, at least — may be heading our way soon.
A heat advisory will be in effect for all of southeast Louisiana from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, according to the National Weather Service.
While the high Tuesday will hover around the mid to high-90s, weather forecasters predict that high temperatures and high humidity will result in heat index readings reaching between 108 and 112 degrees in the afternoon.
The National Weather Service urges people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
After several days of high temperatures and heat advisories, slightly cooler temperatures may be coming to the state this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Early Tuesday morning, forecasters said “the excessive heat across the south-central U.S. is showing signs of abating during the next couple of days” and that temperatures will “gradually become less intense.”
Temperatures are expected to drop Wednesday and stay for several days, forecasters from NWS-New Orleans said. Instead of reaching the high-90s, temperatures should top out in the low to mid-90s.
Its looking like we have just one more day of heat advisory conditions today. Temperatures will finally drop back closer to normal Wednesday onward. At the same time, expect rain chances to pickup as well #LAWX #MSWX #heatadvisory pic.twitter.com/5O7lPKZdrB— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) July 14, 2020
Rain chances are expected to increase, as well. Thunderstorms are likely Wednesday and Thursday and possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“Its looking like we have just one more day of heat advisory conditions today,” NWS-New Orleans tweeted early Tuesday morning. “Temperatures will finally drop back closer to normal Wednesday onward. At the same time, expect rain chances to pickup as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.