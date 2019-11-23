Another pedestrian has been struck near Holden.
This time, however, no fatalities were announced.
Fire Protection District 2, of Springfield, first reported the incident. Louisiana State Police is working the scene at George White Road and Highway 441.
According to Lori Steele, spokesperson for Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, their department is assisting with the scene and only minor injuries were reported.
The News is waiting for more information from State Police, FPD2, and Livingston Parish Sheriff's office.
