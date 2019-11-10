An arctic air mass is expected bring the first freeze of the season Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, along with record lows at several locations.
A brief hard freeze is likely in northern areas like southwest Mississippi into adjacent portions of southeast Louisiana, mainly north of I-12 where lows in the mid 20s are forecast.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s are expected in areas South of I-12 except for the warmer, marine-influenced areas over and near the tidal lakes and southeast Louisiana coast.
While the wind won't be strong, the 5 to 10 mph winds will still result in wind chill values as low as the upper teens to lower 20s.
