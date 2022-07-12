With qualifying for the fall election set for July 20-22, The Livingston Parish News is allowing prospective candidates to make announcements regarding their intentions to run for office.
Announcements will be published under the following guidelines:
-- Candidate announcements for public office will be published one (1) time free of charge in our newspaper, our website www.livingstonparishnews.com, and on our social media platforms. Subsequent announcements through those channels will be published for a fee.
-- Announcements should include a prepared statement, headshot, and shoulders photo of the candidate. Those items can be emailed to news writer David Gray at david@lpn1898.com.
-- Announcements are limited to 400 words and are subject to editorial review.
-- Announcements will be published in the newspaper and online from July 28, 2022, until Oct. 20, 2022.
-- Announcements in the newspaper will be published on a space-available, first-come, first-served basis.
-- The Livingston Parish News is a weekly newspaper that publishes every Thursday. The deadline to submit an announcement for the newspaper is by noon the Friday before the desired publication date.
(Example: If a candidate wishes to have an announcement published in the Thursday, Aug. 4, newspaper, the announcement would have to be submitted by noon on Friday, July 29. However, the appearance of announcements in the newspaper may be delayed if there are space limitations.)
Anyone with questions can contact David Gray via email at david@lpn1898.com.
Those seeking to purchase advertisements for their announcements, such as an ad in the paper or a podcast, can reach out to Margaret Smith via email at margaret@lpn1898.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.