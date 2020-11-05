The suspect of an armed robbery case in Watson has been captured and is in custody, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

Joseph Wright, 55, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Detention Center on Wednesday as a “fugitive from justice,” according to booking records.

He will soon be transported to Livingston Parish, Ard said.

Wright’s arrest stems from the armed robbery of a pharmacy in Watson last Friday morning. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, a suspect armed with a handgun and wearing a blue shirt, khaki pants, a khaki hat, and a mask entered the store and demanded a controlled substance (narcotic).

The suspect failed to get the drug, detectives said, and quickly left the store in a red 4-door Dodge truck with a red bed cover that was last seen traveling westbound on Hwy. 1019.

No employees were harmed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Ard’s detective got a break that led to an arrest.

‘We obtained a Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers tip [Wednesday] morning tied to our recent investigation,” Ard said. “Thanks to that tip, LPSO detectives were able to identify, locate and talk to the suspect. Detectives also recovered evidence tied to the incident.”

“We appreciate our working relationship with CrimeStoppers, our local law enforcement partners and citizens who work with us and talk to us in order to solve crimes.”

Ard didn’t say what charges Wright could face once he’s processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.