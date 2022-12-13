Around 600 people attended the inaugural Watson Christmas Festival that took place on Sunday, Nov. 27, at Live Oak Church.
The program included a petting zoo, games and crafts, hot chocolate, and live music, courtesy of local singers Chase Tyler and Alayna Lott. Santa Claus also made the rounds throughout the event after arriving in a Humvee. Nearly 400 people were fed.
The head organizer for the event was Ryan Chavers. The event staff included Rachel Chavers, Katie Burk, Lorraine Chavers, Dean McDowell, and Donna Milano. Santa photos were taken by Jamie Breann Photography.
Several toys were donated to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office’s annual Christmas Crusade, which provides holiday gifts to families in need. Food items were also donated to Mighty Moms, a local non-profit food pantry. The festival collected eight buggies for Mighty Moms.
Ryan Chavers told The News before the event that there was a two-fold purpose behind the Christmas festival: to help local families in need with the holidays and to give the community a new family-friendly holiday tradition.
Chavers said the festival will be able to help three or four families in the Watson community with Christmas this year, a number he hopes will grow in future years.
Organizers took to the event’s Facebook page to thank the community for its support.
“We kicked off holiday season in Watson… with over 450 members of the community at the first Watson Christmas Festival and it was amazing!” said the Facebook post. “We brought back some old traditions and created a few new ones together.
“To all the volunteers, you pulled it together perfectly and this wouldn’t have happened without you! We can’t thank you enough.
“We will see you all again next year and hope you and yours have a blessed Christmas.”
