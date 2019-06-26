LIVINGSTON – An alleged drug deal in East Baton Rouge Parish turned into a rolling gunfight on Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish on Monday night, Sheriff Jason Ard said.
No injuries were reported, and five Plaquemine area men were arrested, Ard said.
“It’s amazing that no one was injured. This is something you see in the movies – not in Livingston Parish,” Ard said.
“I am just thankful that my alert deputies were already tracking the gunfire and working with our local partners to pinpoint it before the suspects made their way into more populated areas,” he said.
The five men in custody are:
• Tyrese Collins, 19, principal to attempted first-degree murder, possession with intent to distribute (PWITD) Schedule I drugs, possession of firearm with drugs and monetary instrument abuse. Bond is $225,000.
• Justin Young, 20, attempted first-degree murder, PWITD Schedule I drugs, possession of firearm with drugs and monetary instrument abuse. Bond is $225,000.
• Marcus Williams, 19, attempted first-degree murder, PWITD Schedule I drugs, possession of firearm with drugs and monetary instrument abuse. Bond is $225,000.
• Earl Young, 18, principal to attempted first-degree murder, PWITD Schedule I drugs, possession of a firearm with drugs and monetary instrument abuse. Bond is $50,000.
• Detron Jefferson, 23, attempted first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and monetary instrument abuse. Bond is $175,500.
They met in a parking lot in East Baton Rouge Parish for the pre-arranged sale of narcotics and a gaming system, Ard said.
“The meet got heated when payment (by Jefferson) was made with counterfeit bills. The four others fled. He followed,” Ard said.
The chase came into Livingston Parish – all the while gunfire being exchanged between the two vehicles, he said.
One vehicle suffered extensive damage and the driver pulled onto the shoulder near the intersection of the eastbound I-12 exit ramp and Frost Road just before midnight.
Deputies and officers with the Livingston Police Department intervened, Ard said, and a weapon, counterfeit cash, and narcotics were seized.
Meanwhile, French Settlement police stopped the second vehicle on La. 22. That vehicle also suffered damage from the gunfire.
Officers seized marijuana, counterfeit cash, ammunition and guns – including an AK 47.
If anyone has any information about this case, contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.