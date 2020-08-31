The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is asking people to sew for a cause.

Following the devastation of Hurricane Laura, which swept through Louisiana last week, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish is currently collecting face masks that will be sent to victims of the historic storm.

People can drop off their hand-sewn masks as the Arts Council’s gallery, located at 133 Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village. Drop-off times are from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The Arts Council has been collecting hand-sewn face masks since March when the coronavirus pandemic swept through the state. Hundreds of face masks have been donated to area hospitals, clinics, the homeless, and the local police department.

Now, they’ll go to victims of Hurricane Laura, which was the worst storm to ever hit the state of Louisiana when it made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane with winds that topped 150 mph.

Among the many supplies needed in recovery, officials have asked the public for donations of face masks as the state continues to operate under a public health emergency.

For more information, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.