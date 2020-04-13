$247 maximum benefit, per week, is the Louisiana peak for unemployment benefits.
Until today, that funding was limited to those who could directly attribute losing their job to the spread of the novel coronavirus. Either between Gov. John Bel Edwards' initial proclamation which closed many service industry and entertainment venues, or large businesses laying off or furloughing workers due to cash flow concerns and social distancing, there was a select group that could collect the weekly benefit.
Because their employers, up until that point, were workman's compensation insurance to keep those reserves fresh.
However, thanks to the CARES Act - a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package - the benefit was raised to $847 in Louisiana, and could include not only those employees that were laid off or furloughed, but 1099 workers, entrepreneurs, and gig economy labor.
Those enhanced, federal benefits began Monday, April 13 and the state of Louisiana issued $89.7 million in unemployment benefits. The state has issued $146 million in unemployment since March 26 of this year, on over 155,000 claims.
The breakdown of benefits was:
- State of Louisiana UI claims paid: $21,346,250.49
CARES ACT FUNDING
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation- FPUC ($600 per individual/per week) $66,605,561.16
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance- PUA ($107-$247 per individual/per week) $1,791,866.08
- In addition to today’s $89-million, the LWC has paid $54,251,513 in the last three weeks.
“When I informed Governor Edwards the commission received $86 million in CARES Act money just last week, without hesitation, he directed me to get the funds to Louisianans starting today,” said LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie. “As with everything related to COVID-19, this was a first-of-its-kind task, involving a staggering number of people. But we recognize the urgency of getting people the assistance they need.”
Last week, the Secretary reached out to the vendor that manages disbursement to ensure that both W-2 residents and self-employed people would receive the federal funds on the same schedule.
The most recent federal guidance requires self-employed, 1099 workers answer an additional set of questions before receiving their money. But Dejoie insisted that self-employed, gig and 1099 workers be paid starting today, and that they be required to complete the additional request after they received the initial funds.
“This pandemic doesn’t discriminate. Self-employed workers are just as concerned about paying for basic necessities: rent, mortgage, utilities and such, as everyone else. Delaying their payments was simply unacceptable,” Dejoie said.
In order for claimants to continue to receive payments, they must recertify every week. Recertification is similar to filing a weekly time sheet. Individuals must recertify each week before Saturday, 11:59 p.m., to update their job status, and inform the state if they remain unemployed and require additional funds.
