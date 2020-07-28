DENHAM SPRINGS -- If you’re in the mood to refurnish, now’s the time to do it without breaking the bank.
Ashley HomeStore in Denham Springs, located just off Interstate 12, recently announced a closeout sale that will run through mid-August.
For the next two weeks, deals ranging from 35-70 percent off can now be found at the store, located at 1820 S. Range Avenue. Many products are available for purchase directly from the floor and can be picked up the same day.
The closeout sale will run through Aug. 15.
“Across the globe, the coronavirus is causing a supply chain crunch, with customers waiting multiple weeks or months for product,” said Todd Garten, executive vice president of marketing for the Louisiana Ashley HomeStore locations, in a press release.
“We’re looking to bless our Denham Springs customers not only with fantastic prices, but also by offering products for immediate pick-up right off the store floor.”
Ashley HomeStore is a furniture store chain that sells Ashley Furniture products. Opening in 1997, the chain currently comprises more than 800 locations worldwide. The chain has both corporate and independently owned and operated furniture stores.
In a press release, Garten said the “immediate availability of products is a big win for families” looking to furnish or improve their homes, as many retailers are facing “unprecedented manufacturing and shipping delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Garten noted there has been an increased demand for home improvements with isolation and quarantine forcing more people to stay home.
The Denham Springs location opened more than 10 years ago, according to its website. Ashley HomeStore locations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales are not closing, according to Garten.
“While we’re sad to be closing our doors in Denham Springs, our Baton Rouge and Gonzales Ashley HomeStore locations will continue to serve the greater Baton Rouge area,” Garten said. “And for those not looking to travel, we have amazing virtual, chat, telephone, and appointment sales available through our Shop Your Way program.”
According to Denham Springs store manager Dustin Goodwin, everything on floor up is to 35 percent off, while prices for all accessories (such as lamps and wall art) as well as mattresses and bases are being slashed by 50 percent. Additionally, clearance items in the back of the store are up to 70 percent off their marked price.
Store hours are 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 12-7 p.m. on Sunday. For more information on the sale, visit the Ashley HomeStore website or call the store at (225) 664-4862.
