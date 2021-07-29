For more than two decades, the Livingston Parish Assessor’s Office has equipped students in need with school supplies just before the start of the school year.

And amid a global pandemic that continues to upend ordinary life, the program is just as important as ever.

Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor, local volunteers, and area businesses are once again sponsoring the “Assess the Need” campaign to provide Livingston Parish students with much-needed supplies for the 2021-22 school year.

Taylor said the program is aiming to assist more than 3,000 students this year, which represents roughly 11 percent of the 26,000 students currently enrolled in Livingston Parish Public Schools.

“We’re asking our parish community to recognize that the same limitations they may be experiencing in their households could be weighing even heavier on their neighbors,” Taylor said. “It’s times like these that helping our neighbor can make a tremendous impact.”

Founded in 2001, the not-for-profit program has helped around 50,000 Livingston Parish children of all grades through the years, with donors funding more than $1 million worth of school supplies.

That includes special drives held following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the August 2016 flood.

Last year’s program helped 3,000 students, who received supplies such as backpacks, binders, pencils and pens, markers and crayons, loose leaf paper, and more.

This will be the 21st year the campaign provides supplies to needy students, but it comes in the aftermath of one of the most challenging years, both for those who receive aid and those who deliver it.

The coronavirus pandemic led to many losing their jobs, making the already-difficult task of buying schools supplies even more burdensome.

And because of COVID-19 restrictions, volunteers weren’t allowed to collect money in front of Wal-Mart centers in Denham Springs, Walker, and Watson as in previous years, which Taylor last year said “cut deep” into the program’s finances.

Other fundraisers, such as the annual Chef’s Showcase, were also nixed because of the coronavirus, which forced the program to eat into the “seed money” it sets aside every year for the next.

“The limitations and fears caused by the coronavirus have had a tremendous impact on families in Livingston Parish; and in many cases, it has worsened their ability to afford school-related needs for their children,” Taylor said.

“At the same time, many people who would normally give to our program are not venturing out into the community where they may encounter our volunteers or see our promotional ads to remind them to give to our program. That double-edge sword is presenting us with a significant challenge this year.”

To reach his goal of assisting 3,000 students, Taylor said there are four ways people can support “Assess the Need,” and they are listed below:

-- Links to Venmo and PayPal apps to give using a mobile device. The links are available in print and web ads in the Livingston Parish News, on signs across the parish, and on cards at local businesses.

-- Donations can be dropped off at the Livingston Parish Assessor’s Office, Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

-- Donations can be given to volunteers who will be accepting donations at local stores on two weekends – August 7-8 and August 14-15.

-- Donations can be mailed to Assess the Need, P.O. Box 1802, Denham Springs, LA 70727-1802.

Taylor noted that all donations are tax deductible and added that all proceeds “go to support student needs in Livingston Parish.”

Supplies will be distributed to all parish schools before the first day of class, which begins on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12, depending on students’ last names.

“It’s always important that our students begin the school year on a positive note,” Taylor said. “We believe a strong start can set the tone for the rest of the school year. We want to send the message that each child matters.”