A program that has equipped students in need with tools to learn is returning for its 22nd year.
Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor, local volunteers, and area businesses are sponsoring the 22nd Annual Assess The Need campaign to provide school supplies to local students for the 2022-23 school year.
Founded in 2001, the not-for-profit program has helped around 50,000 Livingston Parish children of all grades through the years, with donors funding more than $1 million worth of school supplies.
That includes special drives held following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the August 2016 flood.
This year’s campaign aims to provide supplies for more than 3,000 students across the parish, Taylor said in a statement.
“It’s important that our students begin the school year with the supplies they need to do their work,” Taylor said. “Our campaign’s goal is to make sure every child is equipped to learn, and hopefully through this effort, let them know that their parish community believes in them and cares about their future. It’s why we do this year after year.”
Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy said Taylor and volunteers work with school officials each year to ensure that the supplies provided will be beneficial to the students’ classroom experience.
In particular, Murphy noted that earbuds, calculators, and STEM learning accessories have been added to some supply lists.
“The Assess the Need program is a much-needed resource for many families who struggle to afford these necessary supplies,” Murphy said. “We are very fortunate to have a program that’s committed to addressing this need and a generous community that supports this effort.”
Volunteers will accept donations outside eight of the parish’s Associated Grocers, Inc., stores: Carter’s Supermarket locations in Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Walker, Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs, and Vincent Road in Denham Springs; Oak Point Fresh Market in Watson; and Village Market in Port Vincent.
Volunteers will collect donations at those sites over two weekends — Aug. 6-7 and Aug. 20-21 — each day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“We are excited about working with these Associated Grocers’ locations across our parish,” Taylor said. “These local businesses are integral members of their communities, and they share our goal to see the children of Livingston Parish learn and succeed.”
To reach the goal of assisting 3,000 students, Taylor said there are four ways people can support “Assess the Need,” and they are listed below:
-- Link to Venmo to donate through a mobile device. The link is available in print and web ads in local newspapers, on signs across the parish, and on cards at local businesses.
-- Donations can be dropped off at the Livingston Parish Assessor’s Office, located on Government Boulevard in Livingston; Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
-- Donations can be given to volunteers who will be accepting donations at the eight local AG stores on two weekends – August 6-7 and August 20-21.
-- Donations can be mailed to Assess the Need, P.O. Box 1802, Denham Springs, LA 70727-1802.
All donations are tax deductible, with all proceeds going to support student needs in Livingston Parish, Taylor said.
The supplies will be provided for all parish schools before the first day of class, which begins on Aug. 9, so they can be distributed to needy students as quickly as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.