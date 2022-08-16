Volunteers will be outside several grocery store locations across Livingston Parish this weekend to collect donations for Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor’s annual Assess The Need campaign, which provides school supplies to local students in need.
Founded in 2001, the not-for-profit program has helped around 50,000 Livingston Parish children of all grades through the years, with donors funding more than $1 million worth of school supplies.
Volunteers will accept donations outside eight of the parish’s Associated Grocers, Inc., stores: Carter’s Supermarket locations in Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Walker, Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs, and Vincent Road in Denham Springs; Oak Point Fresh Market in Watson; and Village Market in Port Vincent.
Volunteers will collect donations at those sites Aug. 20-21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
There are four ways people can support “Assess the Need,” and they are listed below:
-- Link to Venmo to donate through a mobile device. The link is available in print and web ads in local newspapers, on signs across the parish, and on cards at local businesses.
-- Donations can be dropped off at the Livingston Parish Assessor’s Office, located on Government Boulevard in Livingston; Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
-- Donations can be given to volunteers who will be accepting donations at the eight local AG stores Aug. 20-21.
-- Donations can be mailed to Assess the Need, P.O. Box 1802, Denham Springs, LA 70727-1802.
All donations are tax deductible, with all proceeds going to support student needs in Livingston Parish, Taylor said.
