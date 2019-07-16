LIVINGSTON, La. – Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor, local volunteers, and area businesses are once again sponsoring the ASSESS THE NEED campaign to provide school supplies for needy students in Livingston Parish for the new school year.
This is the 19th year the not-for-profit organization has collected donations to give classroom supplies and materials to students in grades pre-kindergarten to high school.
Volunteers will be outside parish Wal-Mart stores in Denham Springs, Walker and Watson on July 27-28 and Aug. 3-4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to collect donations. Donations can also be given securely online through PayPal or with a credit card by visiting the ASSESS THE NEED page on Facebook or going to www.AssesstheNeed.com. ASSESS THE NEED is a registered charitable organization, making all donations eligible for tax deductions.
“This program has helped so many children in our parish, and in turn, helped our teachers in doing their job,” Taylor said. “Thanks to this program, our students have the supplies from day one, so learning can begin right away.”
“When we give supplies to our students, we’re sending them a strong message that they matter and that we believe in them. That is the most powerful aspect of our program,” he added. “Each year, teachers and counselors tell us stories about students whose attitudes and behaviors change for the better after receiving these supplies.”
Taylor noted that students in Livingston Parish Public Schools rank among the state’s highest performing students in the state. Recently, the school district ranked fifth overall for scores among students in all grades in all subject areas.
“When every child is given an opportunity to learn, then positive things happen,” Taylor said. “We are blessed to have caring, dedicated teachers and school administrators who do a great job. It’s our responsibility as a community to support their efforts where we can.”
Taylor has sponsored ASSESS THE NEED, a parish-wide school supply drive, since 2001. To date, the program has collected some $1 million in donations over that time, including special drives following Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the great flood in 2016. The proceeds from each drive are used to purchase needed classroom supplies for students throughout the parish.
Taylor noted that supplies will be purchased in bulk quantities, organized and distributed to each school in the parish prior to the start of classes on Aug. 9, allowing teachers and counselors at each campus to hand out supplies to students on the first day.
“It’s important that our students begin the school year on a positive, starting on day one! We hope that can set the tone for their success for the whole year,” Taylor said.
Taylor said there is no application process to receive assistance from the ASSESS THE NEED campaign. He said volunteers work with school officials to identify students who may benefit from assistance. Families needing help should contact their child’s principal or school counselor to make sure their child is on the list to receive supplies.
The business and media sponsors for the 2019 school supply ASSESS THE NEED campaign include: Abundant Life Church; Action 17 News; CST Land Developers/Palms at Juban Court; DEMCO; Dr. Alan Day, Dentist; Eight Ball Graphics; Ferrara Fire Apparatus; Freedom Prosthetic; Good Hope Timber; Holmes Building Materials; Hood Veterinary Hospital; iHeart Media – 96.1 The River and 102.5 WYNK; Lamar Advertising; Lard Oil; Literacy & Technology Center in Walker, La.; Livingston Federation of Teachers & School Employees; Livingston Parish News; Livingston Parish Republican Women; McDonald’s; Oak Point Fresh Market; Our Lady of the Lake, Walker Campus; Plantation Management; Premier Credit Corporation; Rhorer Law Firm; Richard Price Contracting Co.; Sam’s Club of Denham Springs; Sybil Wallendal; Taylor Media Services; The Advocate; Todd Caruso, Attorney; Unity Prayer Center; Venessa Lewis Graphic Design; Volk’s Constructors; and Walmart Stores in Denham Springs, Walker and Watson.
For more information, visit Assess the Need on Facebook or on the web at www.AssessTheNeed.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.