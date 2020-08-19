The books are open, so-to-speak, on Livingston Parish property values.

Residents can visit the Livingston Parish Assessor's office in Livingston to discuss their particular property, as this year was a reassessment year. Livingston Parish property owners can see their value by following this link --> https://atlas.geoportalmaps.com/livingston

Assessor Jeff Taylor expected a large volume of individuals to swarm his office this summer as property values increased and flood discounts fell off the tax bills. Taylor was also offering a continued flood discount to anyone who could prove that they were still repairing their home from damage caused by the Great Flood of 2016.

Neither issue has drawn much attention from the public... yet.

Taylor and his office have drawn up the idea to perform a 'Tele-Town Hall' on Thursday, August 20 to discuss reassessments, flood discounts, COVID-19 discounts, and more. The event begins at 5:35.

To participate, dial 877-229-8493, and enter ID Code 119987# or check out the Assessor's Facebook page for a video version of the event. Taylor said participants will be following all COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

2020 was going to be a year of big change for Livingston Parish property values - or, at least, the amount of property taxes they paid.

Every four years, Jeff Taylor and the Livingston Parish Assessor's office have to go through a 'reassessment' period, wherein the office must study the real estate market and determine what increased value of real estate in certain portions of the parish. They must also go out and make sure they have measurements on as many homes as possible. According to Taylor, thanks to aerial mapping and some "old-fashioned hustle" by his office, over 90% of the appropriate properties in Livingston Parish have sound measurements and are on the tax rolls.

The last reassessment year? 2016, and Taylor's office completed the rounds in, roughly, May - just three months before one of the worst disasters struck the parish in the Great Flood of 2016.

Born from that was four years years of property tax reductions for Livingston Parish residents. 23% for 2016; 22% for 2017; 20% for 2018; and 20% for 2019 for a total of 85%. Taylor said he lobbied the tax commission to allow him to spread it out over several years, because recovery was not going to happen "immediately," he said.

Taylor said his office also worked with owners of gutted homes, reducing their taxable value until they were fixed. Taylor also said that if anyone was still working on their home due to the flood to please contact his office and negotiations would begin. The assessor asked that homeowners in that situation please be ready to produce physical evidence that their home was still being fixed.

This year, 2020, those discounts were to fall off. Taylor's office had already begun calculating reassessment, and were on track to produce taxable values for properties - without a discount - for inspection when the 'books were opened' in the fall.

Then, the spread of the novel coronavirus began.

Now, Taylor is recommending that offices drop at least some of their millage as residents and businesses recover. Taylor will be dropping the Assessor's millage from 8.26 to 7.26 - all he could afford, he said.

The Assessor's office will also be giving a 10% discount on property taxes for this taxable year for all residential properties. Commercial properties, however, will be handled differently.

According to Taylor, anecdotal evidence and sales tax reports suggest some businesses did 'just fine' during COVID-19's spread through the community.

"Some businesses actually did better than they normally do," Taylor said with a chuckle.

Due to that, businesses seeking a property tax discount for 2020 must contact the assessor's commercial division and schedule a time to have an interview. A deputy assessor will review pertinent information that proves loss of revenue during that time, and a property tax discount will be issued if necessary.

Taylor said that his office is also in full 'mitigation mode' against COVID-19, and asked that visitors wear a mask if at all possible. Deputy assessors are shielded from the public, and if a meeting must occur social distancing will be enforced.

The lobby of the new assessor's office will also be limited to a certain capacity.

For more questions, contact the assessor's office at 225-686-7278.