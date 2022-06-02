The Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s executive committee approved a new definition of the term ‘select’ school during the second day of its annual summer meeting Thursday in Baton Rouge.
In a 16-5 vote, the committee elected to include magnet schools, schools with magnet components, lab schools, charter schools, tuition-based schools and parishes that allow open enrollment in public schools as select schools.
Currently, the change would give the LHSAA 198 select schools and just over 200 non-select schools. Open enrollment schools have the option to change their policies by June 22, and the new rule takes effect July 1.
“I think that that was probably a deciding factor on the reason that the vote went that way,” LHSAA executive committee member Spencer Harris said of getting a nearly 50-50 split between schools in the organization’s membership. “I think it kind of basically said any school that has the ability to bring in people from outside of their districts or outside of their parish or areas to their school to participate, or any school that was able to manipulate their enrollment in any way would be a select school.”
Harris said he voted for the option.
“The way we were currently … you had basically just the private schools, but you have charter schools and different programs that are bringing in kids that were similar, and it was kind of hard to say, ‘well, because you pay tuition at a private school, you’re select, but if you go to a charter school, even though you don’t live in your district, you’re not select.’ Or if you live in a certain district where they have open enrollment … people were competing and recruiting there. This way … I felt like, was the fairest, and balanced it out the best.”
Harris said the changes will take effect for the coming school year, and more changes could be made at the LHSAA’s January meeting.
“What was passed by the executive committee is going to be in effect for this whole school year, … but in January, the principals have the right to vote,” Harris said. “They can say, ‘Hey, we like this decision’. They can say, ‘This is terrible. We hate this decision,’ or they have a right to print a proposal or come up with something different.”
While there are no select schools in Livingston Parish, Harris said the change will likely have an impact on other areas, especially when it comes to the playoffs.
“The impact that it’s going to have is that the playoff structure is going to be different, and the number of teams that will make the playoffs is going to be the change that comes out of it,” Harris said. “The LHSAA officers are going to look at the information, and from that, I think they’re going to look at adjusting the playoff structure, and there will be a follow-up meeting with the executive committee to vote on that.
“I’m very confident that the number (of playoff teams) will be reduced from 32,” Harris continued. “I feel like in most (classes), it will probably go to 24 with 1 through 8 getting a bye. That hasn’t been voted on or approved. That’s just my opinion. I think 24 makes sense that way, and I actually argued that …”
“A lot of times the difference between a 12 seed and a 24 seed really comes down to strength of schedule or how strong the district is around,” Harris said. “I think your big blowouts and a lot of the unbalanced competition really came into those last eight positions, in my opinion.”
Also, the executive committee voted unanimously to bring non-select and select championship events back together after major sports championships were played at different venues.
“We had to bring it back,” Harris said. “I think the state championship events need to be run by the LHSAA because they do a good job of running those state championship events.
“There were a lot of issues, and I know people want to bring it down that came to money and there’s all kinds of other things,” Harris continued. “I think there’s some division, but the reality is, if everybody’s going to be in the LHSAA, I think you should fall under that one umbrella.”
