The start of summer workouts is going to have to wait a little longer thanks to Tropical Storm Cristobal.
Livingston Parish Public Schools athletic director Steve Parrill said schools will be closed Monday as a safety measure because of the anticipated effects of Cristobal.
“As with the coronavirus and the procedures we have in place for student safety, there’s no reason to have activities tomorrow with the threat of rain and flooding,” Parrill said Sunday.
The parish was set to resume extracurricular activities Monday, including summer workouts for athletics, after the state moved into Phase II of reopening on Friday.
Parrill said the plan is to begin those activities Tuesday, if possible.
“I would not anticipate any reason we don’t start Tuesday unless Cristobal just decides to hang out on top of us for a while,” Parrill said.
“We look forward to being back open and ready for business on Tuesday.”
