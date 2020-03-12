Local attorney Colt Fore has announced his candidacy for 21st Judicial District Court Judge, in the November 2020 election. Fore will be running for the next open seat.
“I was born and reared in a community that is situated in the 21st Judicial District. I am an Alumni of Live Oak High School in Denham Springs, Louisiana, Louisiana State University, and Southern University Law School.”
Fore’s inspiration for seeking the bench is that it allows him to serve the community that provided him with the education, support and upbringing that set the standard for his legal career.
Fore has practiced law at the law firm of Fayard and Honeycutt for nearly a decade. As a civil trial attorney, he has litigated complex cases in federal courts across the country, as well as appellate courts, district courts, and city courts in Louisiana. Fore is currently litigating a landmark case before the Louisiana Supreme Court.
During his legal career Fore has represented numerous public entities including the Livingston Parish Gravity Drainage District No. 1, the Livingston Parish Gravity Drainage District No. 2, the Livingston Parish Gravity Drainage District No. 5, the Livingston Parish Sewer District, the Livingston Parish Gas Board, the Livingston Parish Recreation District, and Ward 2 Water District.
In 2017, the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys presented an award to Fore as a Nationally Ranked top 10 Under 40 for excellence in the field of Personal Injury. Fore is a member of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, Federal Bar Association, Louisiana State Bar Association, the Florida Parish Inns of Court, and of the Republican Party.
Fore was on the board for the 21st Judicial District Bar Association for four years serving as its president for two of those years. He served as one of the nine attorneys who represent the 21st Judicial District before the Louisiana State Bar Association House of Delegates for five years.
“As a trial attorney, I have had the opportunity to represent clients on all sides of the legal spectrum including civil and criminal law. These are the types of cases over which I will preside as your District Court Judge. I value the trust my clients have placed in me as I represent their legal needs and I aspire to bring that trust and confidence to all citizens of Livingston, Tangipahoa, and St. Helena Parishes. I pledge to make the difficult decisions necessary to maintain law and order with dignity and compassion for all those involved in civil as well as criminal litigation.
Fore and his wife, Jenny, have one daughter. They attend Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The election will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
