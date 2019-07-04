Authorities have apprehended a man believed to be connected to an attempted theft of a local Home Depot, the Denham Springs Police Department said in a statement.
Kory Justin White, 29, of Baton Rouge, was apprehended by the Zachary Police Department on Wednesday hours after the Denham Springs Police Department released a still image of an unknown white male who allegedly fled the scene of an attempted theft at a local Home Depot, DSPD spokeswoman Amber Fairburn said in a statement.
According to the statement, a DSPD officer arrived at Denham Springs Home Depot in response to a theft involving a male who passed all points of sale without paying for a tool set valued at $500.
The male “was confronted, dropped the item, and fled the scene,” Fairburn’s statement said, and a photo of the suspect was then uploaded to the Denham Spring Police Department’s Facebook page, timestamped at 1:18 p.m. on July 3.
White was eventually apprehended by the Zachary Police Department at a Home Depot in Zachary later Wednesday, according to Fairburn. At that time, a warrant was placed through the Denham Springs Police Department for the arrest of the subject, Fairburn said.
White had been to multiple other Home Depot stores before being apprehended in Zachary, Fairburn’s statement said. In its Facebook post, the Denham Springs Police Department said, “Apparently he has been successful doing the same at the Coursey location.”
White is currently being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, according to its inmate list. Fairburn said DSPD has an active warrant for theft on White, so after he completes his time at EBRPP, “he will be released to our agency.”
