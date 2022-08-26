A Baton Rouge woman hid inside a large brown box to conceal her identity during the attempted robbery of a Denham Springs dental office, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Celestiane Casandra Kiya Wooten, 44, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of simple burglary and tampering with evidence. She has since bonded out, authorities said.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said detectives were alerted to a robbery at a dental business located along Crossing Way after business hours Aug. 18. A female suspect parked near the front door of the business before attempting to get inside.
“Thinking outside of the box on this one, she walks to the rear of the building attempting to conceal her identity — using a large brown box (yes, we are attaching the photo),” Ard said.
The sheriff’s office released a brief clip of surveillance footage of Wooten’s entry into an unsecured rear door. She then ditched the box after safely passing a mounted camera.
Ard said Wooten stayed inside the business for four hours while unsuccessfully trying to gain access to the business safe. She did, however, “manage to grab a few items including an iPhone charger cable, an audio cable and two Invisalign brace systems,” Ard said.
Detectives were later able to identify, locate, and arrest Wooten and recover all of the stolen items, Ard said.
