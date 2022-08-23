Authorities arrested a man accused of leaving several grams of fentanyl in his car with his child present, an arrest that came amid a month-long narcotics investigation, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
Multiple agencies assisted in the investigation, including the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
In a statement, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said detectives have been investigating Terelle Willis, also known as “Self Made Shark,” over the last month. During the investigation, agents conducted numerous controlled purchases of fentanyl from Willis and obtained search warrants for several locations.
East Baton Rouge authorities executed search warrants at three locations on Aug. 22 and seized the following items:
-- 17.2 grams of fentanyl
-- 4 pounds of marijuana
-- 18 dosage units of Oxycodone
-- 14 dosage units of Xanax
-- Taurus .45 caliber handgun
-- 3 digital scales
-- Pill press
-- Blender with fentanyl residue
-- Documented currency utilized in the controlled purchases
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office also executed a search warrant at 25613 Palmwood Court in Denham Springs, seizing marijuana, fentanyl, and approximately $4,700.
Willis, 29, was arrested inside of a local grocery store, authorities said. During the arrest, deputies found Willis’ 1-year-old child “unattended and unrestrained” inside of his vehicle, with the 17.2 grams of fentanyl nearby.
Willis was booked into the East Baton Rouge Detention Center on various drug-related charges and child desertion. The Department of Children and Family Services has been notified.
