Authorities have arrested a suspect in a shooting investigation earlier this week, officials said.
Shelby Perritt, 19, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center late Wednesday night, online booking records show. She was booked on one count of aggravated second degree battery.
“Shelby Perritt has been located and arrested,” authorities said in a statement. “Thank you for your time & attention.”
Perritt’s arrest came days after the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning on Rosewood Street in Denham Springs. One male victim was taken to a local hospital “a non-life threatening injury,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said at the time.
One day after the shooting, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Perritt, who was also wanted on unrelated drug charges.
No other information has been provided in the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
