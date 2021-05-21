Authorities have arrested the suspect allegedly connected to a rash of recent vehicle burglaries and a shooting in the Denham Springs and Zachary areas.
KeJuan Kentrell Jenkins, 18, of Denham Springs, was captured by agents by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Friday, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Jenkins was wanted by multiple agencies for several vehicle burglaries earlier this month. In one of the incidents, Jenkins allegedly shot a woman who witnessed him rummaging through her car.
A spokesperson for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said the female victim, who was shot in the shoulder, has been released from the hospital.
Last week, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard and Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack said their offices had launched a joint investigation into a string of vehicle burglaries in and around Denham Springs.
Ard and Womack said the burglaries mostly occurred May 7-9. Both reported money, electronics, and other valuables as stolen from some of the vehicles. The two said they think the crimes may be connected given matching descriptions of the suspect and the presence of a handgun in separate crimes.
In a statement released last week, Zachary Police Chief David McDavid confirmed Jenkins was wanted by Zachary police for three counts of armed robbery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.