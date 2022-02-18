A man who allegedly stole more than $1,000 worth of goods from a local business more than a year ago is now in custody, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Collin Martin Parent, 33, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center Thursday evening for a crime committed in November 2020. He was charged with one count of simple burglary and one count of tampering with surveillance equipment, both felonies.

The burglary occurred in the early morning hours one day in November 2020 at a business along LA Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs.

At the time, detectives said the burglar stole multiple items, including a diagnostic scan tool, hand tool kits, and a socket set. All told, the suspect was believed to have stolen more than $1,000 worth of goods from the local business, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in 2020.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office later released a short video of surveillance footage of the suspect, who was seen walking around what appears to be a warehouse with a flashlight.

Ard thanked the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for its assistance in the ongoing investigation.