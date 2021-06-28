Authorities arrested two in Albany this week after a traffic stop eventually led to the seizure of thousands of dollars in drugs and cash.
The Albany Police Department announced via social media that Akeem Hopson and Kelvin Costin had been booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on multiple drug-related charges over the weekend.
According to authorities, Albany police initiated a traffic stop Saturday evening. A Livingston Parish Sheriff’s K-9 officer then detected the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle, which led to a search conducted by Albany Police officers and Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputies.
This resulted in the seizure of approximately 3 ounces of suspected marijuana, more than $1,100 in cash, approximately 1.08 ounces of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, seven individual packages of THC-infused edibles, illegal prescription drugs, and several items of drug paraphernalia, authorities said.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Albany Police officers then executed a search warrant at 29677 Mulberry Street later that night. During the search, they seized an additional 387 individual packages of THC-infused edibles, approximately 7 ounces of suspected marijuana, and 42 THC-infused vape cartridges.
The estimated street value of all items seized is approximately $22,000, according to authorities.
Hopson and Costin are being held at the Livingston Parish Detention Center pending their initial court appearances.
This investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.