A Walker man was arrested Wednesday and now faces multiple sexual abuse charges, including some against a victim under the age of 13, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities arrested Blake Lott, 30, and booked him into the Livingston Parish Detention Center just after 2 p.m. Wednesday. He is currently being held without bond.
According to online booking records, Lott faces the following charges:
-- Six counts of first degree rape (victim under 13)
-- Three counts of aggravated crime against nature
-- Three counts of false imprisonment
No other information was provided by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The case remains under investigation, authorities said.
