Authorities are trying to identify a woman whose body was found near Ponchatoula this week.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office found a body east of Ponchatoula on Wednesday, June 30, according to a press release. Deputies said she has a tattoo of two jester masks with the words, “Smile Now Cry Later,” on her left forearm.
She is described as approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall with a medium-large build, deputies said.
Anyone with information that can help investigators positively identify the woman is urged to call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 554-5245.
