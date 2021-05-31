Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly man who hasn’t been seen in three days.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office last week issued a Silver Alert asking for help locating Earl Dunn, an 81-year-old man from Hammond. Authorities said Dunn suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s and that his medical condition “may impair his judgments.”
Dunn was last seen today at 1:15 p.m. Friday, May 28, walking east on University Avenue just east of I-55.
Late Sunday, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 2 said it had spent the day assisting the Hammond Fire Department and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in a ground search near Dunn’s home.
“Please share this information around locally,” the local fire department said. “Mr. Dunn needs to be located.”
Dunn is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He is said to have grey hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a brown shirt and a pair of jeans and went missing from his residence on George Drive in Hammond.
If anyone has information on Dunn’s whereabouts, contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 345-6150. Anyone who sees Dunn is asked to keep an eye on him until authorities arrive.
