The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a woman wanted for domestic abuse and child endangerment.
Brandi Messina, 24, of Denham Springs, is being sought by authorities, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Detectives said Messina is 5′2″ and weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
