Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who burglarized a Denham Springs home.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, a suspect approached a home on Lynn Drive on Monday, Aug. 9. In surveillance video, the masked suspect is seen peering through multiple windows and walking underneath a carport.
Authorities say the man eventually stole three televisions, three PlayStation systems, and appliances.
In a social media post, detectives asked for help identifying the suspect, who was seen wearing a gray T-shirt and dark pants. Along with the surveillance footage, detectives also released a picture of what is believed to be his vehicle, a dark-colored four-door sedan.
“Detectives would like to ID, locate & have a word with this suspect,” the post said.
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.