Authorities capture man suspected of crashing stolen truck into house, sheriff says

Authorities said they have apprehended the suspected driver who, in an allegedly stolen pickup truck, crashed into a house after evading a traffic stop.
Dustin Sharp, 30, was captured overnight Friday, according to a spokesperson from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Authorities in Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes had been searching for Sharp for more than 24 hours.
“Dustin Sharp has been apprehended,” the spokesperson said. “We appreciate our law enforcement partners & all of you for helping to spread the word.”
Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office attempted to make a traffic stop near the Interstate-12/Albany exit. But the driver of the vehicle did not stop and continued to the Pumpkin Center exit, authorities said at the time.
Eventually, the driver of the truck crashed into a home, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. All occupants of the truck — which was listed as stolen in Tangipahoa Parish — then fled the scene on foot.
Authorities quickly captured three of the occupants but needed more time to bring in Sharp, who Ard said is “believed to have been the driver.” He was ultimately caught in Springfield and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center around 2 a.m. Friday, according to online booking records.
“When people choose to run from law enforcement, they put themselves and others in potentially dangerous situations,” Ard said. “I’m thankful that no one was seriously injured. Special thanks to all agencies involved.”
The sheriff's office did not mention any injuries in the social media post about the crash.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
