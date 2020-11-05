An investigation into “derogatory comments” made recently toward Springfield High students on social media has determined “no criminal action took place,” according to a statement from Livingston Parish Public Schools officials.

On Wednesday, Springfield High leaders said via the school’s official Facebook page that an “inappropriate social media post” was circulating online and that the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate.

Though the investigation deemed there was no criminal action, the school system said it is continuing to identify the source of the post to determine if any students are involved.

“Appropriate policy and procedures will be followed if any students are involved in the matter,” the statement read.

The school system said there have been no issues on Springfield High’s campus today, “and we want to express our appreciation to all our students and school personnel for handling this matter in a swift and appropriate manner.”

Below is the entire post from the Livingston Parish Public Schools system:

“School officials were made aware of a social media post this week that contained derogatory comments towards students at Springfield High School using an anonymous social media account.

“Livingston Parish Public Schools takes such action seriously and contacted the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate the matter.

“The sheriff’s office has reported to school officials that their investigators determined no criminal action took place.

“School officials are making efforts to identify the source of the post, to determine if any students are involved.

“Appropriate policy and procedures will be followed if any students are involved in the matter.

“There have been no issues on our campus today, and we want to express our appreciation to all our students and school personnel for handling this matter in a swift and appropriate manner.”